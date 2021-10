The archives of the Vigo County History Center are home to many stories and connections in Terre Haute’s past. Connections with surrounding counties, states and even some with cities across the globe. In 1962, as the story goes, a diplomat from Japan was visiting Terre Haute. He was so charmed by the city that along with others, proposed Terre Haute would become Tajimi’s sister city. Equally excited, Terre Haute Mayor Ralph Tucker signed a sister city agreement with Tajimi Mayor Naoki Katoh soon after. In 2022, the two cities, alike in weather, population size and manufacturing, will see the 60th anniversary of this remarkable relationship. In 1962, to cement the deal, Mayor Tucker and several Terre Haute officials visited Tajimi — the city of 57,000 people.

