HEALTHWISE; Each new birth is a miraculous entrance into world

Last week I had the privilege of welcoming a new human being into the world who also happened to be our first grandson. As I looked on this wee little man, just 4 pounds 7 ounces, the thousand-year-old Psalm 139 came to mind: “For You formed my inward parts; You wove me in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks to You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Wonderful are Your works, and my soul knows it very well. Your eyes have seen my unformed substance; And in Your book were all written, the days that were ordained for me, when as yet there was not one of them.”