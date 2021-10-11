CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibault celebrates 100 years of helping youth

By David Kronke Tribune-Star
Tribune Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWHrK_0cNKLD4800

Few things in this world stick around long enough to commemorate 100 years of existence, but on Saturday, Gibault Child Services hosted a Centennial Celebration for approximately 150 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMLdp_0cNKLD4800
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaFor the next 100 years: Michele Madley, president and CEO of Gibault Children’s Services, talks about the organization’s time capsule during the Centennial Celebration on Saturday. JOSEPH C. GARZA

Mayor Duke Bennett, the first speaker at the Centennial Celebration, noted its rare significance. “I don’t do too many 100-year-old anythings,” he said to laughter. More seriously, he added, “Whoever has a hand in making [children’s] lives a little bit calmer, a little bit more structured, to give them a little more hope, I can’t thank you enough for what you do every single day. It’s a tough business to be in, but thank goodness all of you have chosen to be a part of it.” He read a proclamation declaring Saturday “Gibault 100th Anniversary Celebration Day.”

Michele Madley has been at Gibault in various capacities for 27 years and currently serves as its president and chief executive officer.

“We are very fortunate to have survived and prospered this long,” she said in an interview. “It truly takes amazing people to work in this field, and our staff is that,” she told those assembled. “We plan to celebrate today in hopes of continuing for another 100 years,” Madley said

<\z14f”sans-serif”>The Indiana Knights of Columbus established Gibault in 1921, primarily as an orphanage for boys. The school was named after Father Pierre Gibault, patriot priest of the American Revolution. Over the years, Gibault has evolved physically and programmatically to accommodate the needs of at-risk youth, and it extended its services to girls in 2001.

<\z14f”sans-serif”>It has served nearly 11,000 children in its 100 years, including 563 from Vigo County. Children from every county in Indiana have come to Gibault, as well as some from several other states.

<\z14f”sans-serif”>Gibault Child Services has expanded to 360 acres on a gorgeous, scenic campus on Highway 41 in south Terre Haute. Madley said the beauty and serenity of its campus has itself proven beneficial to the children. “It is wonderful -- our therapists, when the weather is warm like this, will take the children on walks to be able to work through many of their issues,” she said. “The open campus is tremendous for them to decompress and deal with their issues not just within a very closed setting. It is soothing, especially for children who have been traumatized.”

<\z14f”sans-serif”>Indiana State Senator Jon Ford, who works extensively on children’s issues, said during his speech at the celebration, “It’s great to see how Gibault has flexed over the years and moved forward with the different needs of children.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXkJJ_0cNKLD4800
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaGibault through the years: Tables of photos from various decades were on display to help celebrate Gibault Children’s Services’ 100th anniversary on Saturday. JOSEPH C. GARZA

<\z14f”sans-serif”>The final speaker was Stephanie Baber, who was only the second girl helped by Gibault when she arrived there in 2001. She told the crowd, “When I was a child, I was nothing. I meant nothing. I was worth nothing. [Gibault taught me] I was not put here because I was nothing, I was put here because I was everything.

<\z14f”sans-serif”>”This is where my former self passed away,” she continued. “I could look at the beautiful pieces and the ugly pieces of myself and my life, and choose the pieces that I wished to march forward with. ... It was a very protective place while I was vulnerable in rebirth.” Baber received a standing ovation.

<\z14f”sans-serif”>After the ceremony, Baber reflected on being one of the first girls served by Gibault. “When I first came to Gibault, I knew it was a new program for girls, and I felt some anxiety about there only being two or three of us and 100 boys,” she said. “But with the relationships I was able to develop with the staff, I felt that they would keep me safe and guide me in the right direction. And they did.”

<\z14f”sans-serif”>Other speakers included Gibault Board Chair Paul Zielinkski, Brother Kenneth Haders of the Brothers of the Holy Cross (which ran Gibault from 1934-1980), and Knights of Columbus State Deputy Craig Hanusin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wcBv_0cNKLD4800
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaRising form the ashes: Former Gibault Children’s Services resident Stephanie Baber describes how she overcame the obstacles and hardship in her life to find success during Gibault’s 100th anniversary celebration on Saturday. JOSEPH C. GARZA

<\z14f”sans-serif”>The event concluded with a dedication of two time capsules that will be buried on the grounds. A committee is selecting items that will be placed in the capsules; one will be opened in 25 years and the other will be opened at Gibault’s bicentennial.

<\z14f”sans-serif”>Madley said Gibault has actually been celebrating for the entire past year, with numerous staff appreciation events and the development of a memorabilia room filled with items from its past honoring its history. They’ve thanked local businesses and patrons by sending them cookies.

<\z14f”sans-serif”>Gibault recently retired its swimming pool and hopes to soon build a new splash pad. On Oct. 19, a portion of all sales at Grand Traverse Pie Company will help fund the splash pad.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.

Tribune Star

Tribune Star

Terre Haute, IN
