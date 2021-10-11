Brown Hall residents react to recent leak, report maintenance interference with day-to-day life
After a plumbing issue in Brown Hall led to what residents described as “brown water” and a potent smell, the issue was attributed to a cracked cast-iron drainpipe. Carly Leatherwood, a university spokesperson, said the fourth-floor shower drain leaked into a pipe chase on the third floor. This resulted in ceiling damage and a water-soaked floor in the lobby of the hall.www.thepostathens.com
