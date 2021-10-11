CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Brown Hall residents react to recent leak, report maintenance interference with day-to-day life

thepostathens.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a plumbing issue in Brown Hall led to what residents described as “brown water” and a potent smell, the issue was attributed to a cracked cast-iron drainpipe. Carly Leatherwood, a university spokesperson, said the fourth-floor shower drain leaked into a pipe chase on the third floor. This resulted in ceiling damage and a water-soaked floor in the lobby of the hall.

www.thepostathens.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

After 11 days of foul smell, Carson residents begin seeing brown water

After 11 days of dealing with an overwhelming stench, Carson residents are also struggling with discolored, foul-smelling water coming out of their drains. “It’s just like bloop, bloop, nasty big brown bubbles,” Carson resident Sharronn Thompson said Thursday. City Councilman Jawane Hilton says the odor — like hydrogen sulfide or rotten eggs — has been […]
CARSON, CA
KX News

More leaks discovered the day New Leipzig turns water back on

New Leipzig residents now have water, but there are now more problems since a major leak was fixed. Tuesday evening, another leak was discovered after turning the water back on in the morning. Now, the city is debating shutting the water back off. The leak was found in the rolling hills part of the town […]
NEW LEIPZIG, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio University#Plumbing#Clean Water#The Leak
nrcolumbus.com

Minor natural gas leak causes WHS evacuation after school day

The Whiteville High School campus was evacuated after a construction excavator hit a natural gas line on Tuesday afternoon, causing a minor leak. The incident happened after 4 p.m., when school was out, said Whiteville Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder. Lowder said he didn’t see a need for any neighboring...
WHITEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy