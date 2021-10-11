CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deere workers reject six-year labor contract

Equipment for sale is seen at a John Deere dealer in Denver May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Oct 10 (Reuters) - A majority of Deere & Co (DE.N) workers voted against a six-year labor contract that was tentatively agreed with the United Auto Workers (UAW) earlier this month, the U.S. tractor maker said on Sunday.

The deal over wages and employee benefits would have covered about 10,000 employees across 14 facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas.

"John Deere remains fully committed to continuing the collective bargaining process," the company said, adding that operations would continue as normal.

The agreement reached by UAW and John Deere on Oct. 1 was rejected by "90% of the membership", UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said in a separate statement.

A strike deadline has been set at the end of Wednesday, he said.

The contract had included significant economic gains and offered the highest quality healthcare benefits in the industry, Browning had said earlier this month.

Comments / 5

Dirty Cee
4d ago

They better talk to them Caterpillar workers about messing with the big guns! That work is leaving the country.....watch!

Reply
5
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

