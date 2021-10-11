CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Results Sunday October 10th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

4th-$6,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 95.800, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:98.780. Fortunate Corona131121-nk1-¾1-1A. Viramontes14.00. 124712-¾2-12-½J. Ayala5.30. Jess Dream of Me125376-no4-hd3-1C. Mendez0.70. Steel Blue124234-½3-hd4-½R. Lozano17.40. Ill Be Gone124843-hd5-¾5-½J. Roman2.40. All Ways1285587-hd6-nkA. Cervantes30.40. He Looks Famous124465-hd6-hd7-½O. Peinado26.80. Crystal Prize124687-nk88A. Zepeda47.30. 1 (1)Fortunate Corona30.009.403.00. 7 (7) 5.802.80. 3...





Laurel Race Course Results Friday October 15th, 2021

8th-$57,120, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Eighth, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.990, 47.070, 1:11.400, 1:36.040, 00.000, 1:48.220. Trainer: Jeremiah O'Dwyer. Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Pioneerof the Nile-Only by the Night. Scratched: Rapidashqueen, Sweet Home Dixie, Light Up Night, L'Indiscret, Treasure...
SPORTS


Gulfstream Park Results Friday October 15th, 2021

1st-$28,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.590, 45.850, 1:10.380, 00.000, 00.000, 1:16.900. Scratched: Nureyev's Dream, Dr. Roger. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Give Me Two Steps113211-11-2½1-2½1-3½F. Calles2.30. Proud Contender119334-43-22-32-9¾L. Reyes3.40. King Force119543-hd2-13-83-9E. Gonzalez1.00. Wind Ninety Nine11945554-3½4-7¼C. Torres5.20. Got Floffy124122-14-2½55A. Arroyo29.60. 2 (2)Give Me Two...
GAMBLING


BC-Results Woodbine-3-Add

3rd_$21,425, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi, cloudy. Off 5:43. Time 1:54.94. Fast. Scratched_You Thrill Me. Also Ran_Flaxen, Leaveyoubreathless, Relentless Ruby, Dama Elegante. $0.2 Pick 3 (1-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $32.30. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $23.05. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $23.00. $0.2 Superfecta (4-2-5-1) paid $31.52. $0.2 Trifecta (4-2-5) paid $12.64.
GAMBLING


BC-Results CTM

1st_$16,170, st hcp, 3YO up, 1, clear. Off 5:17. Time 0:00.00. Fast. Also Ran_Indicative. Exacta (3-1) paid $26.40. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING


BC-Results Belmont Park

Off 12:38. Time 1:38.56. Fast. Also Ran_Deputies Edge, Napoleon Complex, Great Grand Son. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $4.25. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-5-1) paid $1.59. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-5) paid $2.60. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$45,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.<. 5 (4) Blue Lou Boyle (D.Davis);7.70;5.10;3.30.
GAMBLING


BC-Results Lone Star-11-Add

11th_$16,800, alc, 3YO up, 4f, clear. Off 10:54. Time 1:98.77. Fast. Also Ran_Without a Tres, Bp Desert Streak, Md Twenty Twenty, Paint Me a Legacy, Incredible Hocks B, Sir Bakers Legacy, Jess Like Budder. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $33.25. Daily Double (5-4) paid $24.20. Exacta (4-3) paid $28.40. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-2-1) paid $20.34. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-2) paid $16.90.
GAMBLING


BC-Results Remington Park-9-Add

9th_$130,000, stk, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear. Off 11:10. Time 1:44.20. Firm. Also Ran_Half Ours to Keep, Sweet Medicine, Morhawk, Quality Rocket, Gospel Musketeer, Georgia Deputy, Yip Yip Kip, Tommyhawk. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $281.40. Exacta (2-4) paid $350.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-3-10) paid $637.82. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $474.15.
GAMBLING


Montana St. 13, Weber St. 7

WEB_Davis 9 run (Thompson kick), 10:38. RUSHING_Montana St., Is. Ifanse 25-81, El. Elliott 4-31, To. Mellott 1-20, Ma. McKay 8-11, Wi. Patterson 2-6, Team 3-(minus 3). Weber St., Jo. Davis 13-53, Do. McMillan 3-15, Da. Jones 5-13, Cr. Cooper 2-8, Da. Bankston 1-2, Br. Barron 8-(minus 37). PASSING_Montana St., Ma....
MONTANA STATE


BC-Results Fresno-3-Add

3rd_$12,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 1:51. Time 1:39.11. Fast. Also Ran_Sayitall, Born to Reign. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $17.70, $1 Pick 3 (4-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $22.30. Daily Double (3-1) paid $9.20. Daily Double (4-1) paid $16.60. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $21.70. $1 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $40.80. TOT $892,298.
GAMBLING


Delaware Park Early Entries, Thursday October 21st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Sunny Saint (L), 123J. Rodriguez2-3-4Joseph Minieri. 2Private Code (L), 120I. Castillo5-5-11Michael Dini. 3Angel's Entry (L), 120A. Green4-5-5Baltazar Galvan. 4Spritzer (L), 115J. Hiraldo8-8-8Willie Kee. 5Combating (L), 123C. Marquez4-2-3Richard Hendriks. 6Violet's Brother (L), 120K. Mendez7-8-5Kelly Deiter. 7Magic Wizard (L), 123C. Cedeno3-3-3Richard Hendriks. 2nd-$28,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up...
DELAWARE STATE


Remington Park Early Entries, Saturday October 23rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Temporarily (M), 119R. Eramiax-x-xDonnie Von Hemel. 2Silverscape (M), 119F. Wethey Jr.x-x-xFrancisco Bravo. 5Way too Pretty (M), 119S. Elliott7-4-xSteven Asmussen. 6Diamonds N Aces (L), 119W. Hamilton2-3-xMichael Whitelaw. 2nd-$16,000, Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Affluent Gentleman (L), 120D....
SPORTS


BC-Results Keeneland-2-Add

2nd_$37,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, clear. Off 1:33. Time 1:11.86. Fast. Scratched_Sherwood Avenue. Also Ran_Ain't That a Kick, Ashwins Orb, First Glimpse, Dondada, Gran Muchaco, Flagstone, Golden Luna, Shadyfied. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $5.50. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $15.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-8-3) paid $174.89. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-8) paid $113.90.
GAMBLING


Keeneland Results Saturday October 16th, 2021

6th-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.690, 47.170, 1:11.480, 1:38.450, 00.000, 1:45.390. Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Pioneerof the Nile-Morrow Cove. Scratched: Moms Moon, Corrente de Ouro, Bickell, Cabana Time, Mazuma, Heir to Greatness. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Camp David119632-1½2-1½2-3½1-1½1-3¼J. Ortiz12.205.603.205.10. Curbstone119311-11-1½1-½2-2½2-4¼R. Santana,...
SPORTS


World class talent visits BC Billiards...again

SEBRING — In the short time they’ve been open, BC Billiards have been making some impressive noise at the deep end of the pool where the sharks swim. Twice since opening Oct. 25, 2020, the hall, which is owned by Carl Andrews, Bill Dixon and JR Smith has hosted tournaments featuring the No.1 ranked woman in the world. First with Jeanette Lee, also known as “The Black Widow,” and most recently on Saturday, Oct. 9 with Allison “The Duchess of Doom” Fisher.
SPORTS


Los Angeles hosts Minnesota after Kopitar's 3-goal game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +104, Wild -126; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Minnesota Wild after Anze Kopitar scored three goals in the Kings' 6-2 win against the Golden Knights. Los Angeles finished 21-28-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 9-14-5 at home. The Kings scored...
NHL


Cornell 34, Colgate 20

COR_Wang 18 run (Lees kick), 14:56. COR_Raymond III 24 pass from Kenney (Lees kick), 02:35. COR_Thut 82 interception return (pass failed), 09:41. RUSHING_Colgate, Ma. Hurleman 10-40, Mi. Brescia 10-35, Et. West 1-6, Ha. Kirk 1-2, Jo. Cox 1-1, My. Bradley 1-0, Ga. Oakey 1-(minus 2). Cornell, Ja. Wang 12-84, De. Harrell 11-46, De. Brewer 8-46, Ed. Tillman 5-37, Lu. Duby 1-34, SK. Howard 3-2, Ri. Kenney 1-1, Dr. Powell 2-0, De. Brinson 2-(minus 2), Team 2-(minus 7).
FOOTBALL


No. 9 Oregon 24, California 17

ORE_Dye 11 run (C.Lewis kick), 5:17. CAL_FG Longhetto 44, 8:34. CAL_Reinwald 4 pass from Garbers (Longhetto kick), 13:37. ORE_Redd 20 pass from A.Brown (C.Lewis kick), 11:23. ORE_A.Brown 11 run (C.Lewis kick), 4:50. CALORE. First downs2422. Total Net Yards409461. Rushes-yards36-16134-207 Passing248254. Punt Returns1-210-0 Kickoff Returns2-393-67 Interceptions Ret.0-00-0 Comp-Att-Int24-44-024-32-0 Sacked-Yards Lost2-72-10 Punts4-43.02-51.5.
NFL


Ibrahim heads in tying goal in 95th minute for Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Sunusi Ibrahim had a leaping header of Mustafa Kizza’s cross in the 95th minute to keep Montreal's playoff hopes alive in a 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Montreal (11-10-8) has two draws and five wins in its last nine home matches. Philadelphia (12-7-10) is...
MLS


Canter takes 3-shot lead into final day of Andalucía Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — English golfer Laurie Canter is eyeing his first European Tour win after taking a 3-shot lead of the Andalucía Masters heading into the final round. Canter carded 4-under 67 on Saturday after making eight birdies to double up his four bogeys. That left him 7 under...
GOLF

Comments / 0

