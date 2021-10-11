CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four Wounded, One Killed In Wicker Park Mass Shooting

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of what business owners called unruly behavior in the area, a man was killed and four others wounded in a mass shooting along a bustling stretch of Wicker Park early Sunday, police said. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

chicago.cbslocal.com

Related
WGNtv.com

Woman charged with arson, murder after body found in fire on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was charged with first-degree murder and arson after authorities found a body in a fire on the West Side. Police said firefighters found the body, later determined to be a 62-year-old man, just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of West Congress Parkway in Austin.
CHICAGO, IL
wfxb.com

One Killed in Laurinburg Shooting

One person was shot on East Covington Street in Laurinburg yesterday around 10:15 pm. According to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department 49 year old John McCoy died in the incident. Young said that when officers got to the scene they found McCoy with an apparent gunshot wound inside a car in the road, he was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigative Divison.
LAURINBURG, NC
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Yvonne Wu, Accused Of Shooting Ex And Killing Ex’s Girlfriend, Facing Murder Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is facing murder charges after an apparent love triangle turned deadly. Police said 31-year-old Yvonne Wu, a five-year veteran of the force, was lying in wait at her ex-girlfriend’s home in Brooklyn when she shot her ex and the ex’s new lover, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Thursday. New video shows the chaos triggered when police say a scorned lover snapped. “It was two shots and I have never ever in all the years I’ve lived here in my life seen anything like this,” neighbor Pat Santi said. Cellphone video shows Wu being frisked by fellow police officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Teenage Victim In Domestic Violence Shooting Dies, Infant Dropped By Suspect Expected To Survive

DENVER (CBS4) – The teenage juvenile victim in the deadly shooting on Girard Street in Denver earlier this week has died from her injuries. The other two victims, an infant who was reportedly dropped by the suspect and an adult male who was shot, are expected to survive. (credit: CBS) The Denver Police Department released this statement, “The Denver Police Department passes our condolences to all parties involved and pleads that anyone who is experiencing intimate partner violence or may be a perpetrator to reach out for help.” (credit: CBS) Officers rushed to the 10000 block of East Girard Street, just north of Kennedy Golf Course about 11:35 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found the three victims in addition to a deceased adult male who investigators determined is the suspect in the shooting. (credit: CBS) The Denver Police Department said that October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and that this incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers of domestic violence.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Video shows gunman opening fire from car roof leaving 12-year-old girl in critical condition

Police in Maryland have released footage of a shooting incident last week in which a 12-year-old girl was struck by a bullet. The girl, who is currently recovering in hospital, was struck while waiting inside a restaurant in Capitol Heights around 6.35pm on 8 October, police have said.She had no connection to the shooter, police said, who was seen in footage firing shots while standing out of a car’s sunroof as it drove along Malboro Pike Road. He was wearing a blue jumper and the car is believed to be a four-door sedan with tinted windows and chrome window...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Surveillance Video Shows Drive-By Shooting That Wounded 12-Year-Old Maryland Girl

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police released surveillance footage Thursday in hopes the public can help identify a suspect who shot a 12-year-old girl in Capitol Heights last week. The drive-by shooting happened about 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, injuring a girl who was waiting for food inside a nearby restaurant, according to Prince George’s County Police. Police said the 12-year-old victim, who is not believed to be the shooter’s intended target, was rushed to an area hospital where she’s listed in critical condition. Please take a moment to view this video. Our detectives are looking to identify...
MARYLAND STATE
WBBM News Radio

5 shot, 1 fatally in Wicker Park drive-by

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- One person was killed, and four others wounded in a drive-by Sunday morning in Wicker Park on the Northwest Side. Gunfire erupted from a dark-colored vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, striking five people, Chicago police said. A 32-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Stabbing Victim Dies After Walking To Philadelphia Police Station For Help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was stabbed in Southwest Philadelphia and collapsed after walking to the police station for help. This happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue in the Elmwood Park neighborhood. Philadelphia police said the victim, a 39-year-old man, walked into the 12th Police District building before collapsing. He later died at the hospital. There have been no arrests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Teanius Sykes, 35, Charged With Attempted Murder In Wicker Park Mass Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man has been charged with attempted murder after a mass shooting in Wicker Park that left one dead and four injured on Oct. 10. Police said Teanius Sykes, 35, was charged after he was identified as one of the offenders who fired shots in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on Oct. 10. Sykes is facing felony charges including aggravated battery, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Sykes is expected in bond court on Wednesday. Shots were fired near dozens of shops and restaurants — at about 3:40 a.m. from a dark-colored vehicle, authorities said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. A 30-year-old man was shot in his left leg, a 22-year-old woman was shot in her right leg and a 25-year-old woman was shot in the back — all three victims were taken to Stroger and listed in stable condition. A 25-year-old woman was wounded in her left leg and was taken to Swedish Hospital in stable condition, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Loved Ones Attend Funeral For Security Guard, Nassir Day, Who Was Killed In Shooting At Logan Office Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A funeral is underway Friday for a security guard who was killed during a shooting inside a building in Philadelphia’s Logan section earlier this month. Family members and friends of Nassir Day came together at Shiloh Apostolic Temple on Master Street to pay their respects and celebrate his life. The 25-year-old died Oct. 1 in the building where he worked as a security guard. Police have charged 59-year-old Wayne Dorylis from Milford, Delaware with the murder.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Four injured, one killed in shooting at Dover house party

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting at a Dover house party. The incident left one dead, and four injured, with one in critical condition. Police say troopers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Nathaniel Mitchell Road in Dover around 1 am for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, troopers located three males and two females who all suffered gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus for treatment.
DOVER, DE
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man wounded in Park Hill shooting Friday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot in the Park Hill neighborhood Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. The LMPD’s Second Division responded to the shooting which took place at 7:57 p.m. at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Dixie Highway. The victim was shot multiple times, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Chicago

Man Fatally Shot In Roseland

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was fatally shot in Roseland early Saturday, police said. The man, 29, was walking out of a gas station at about 1:50 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue when an unknown man approached him on foot and fired shots, authorities said. He was shot in the head and back and pronounced on the scene. Nobody is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Search For Suspects In Attempted Carjacking Leaving A Brazilian Man Hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for two suspects who shot a Brazilian man in an attempted carjacking last month in Avondale. JP Marchezani’s family tells CBS 2’s Megan Hickey they moved here from Brazil a few years ago because they thought it would be safer. But then six weeks ago their son was the victim of what appears to be an attempted carjacking. Police are still looking for the suspects seen in surveillance video – the family is asking for prayers. “Can you hear me? squeeze your hand and then he was squeezing the hand. Was amazing, was it was amazing,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

Man Killed, Woman Wounded In Late Night Oakland Maxwell Park Neighborhood Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Oakland’s Maxwell Park neighborhood early Saturday while police officers collected evidence outside a popular downtown lounge — two different scenes, two different shootings, another deadly night on the city’s troubled streets. Oakland police said officers were dispatched at 11:29 p.m. to the 2600 block of Monticello Ave. to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located two victims inside a home. A adult female Oakland resident was transported to a local hospital and treated for gunshot wounds. Her condition was not known. An adult...
OAKLAND, CA
kisswtlz.com

Two Shootings in Saginaw Leave One Wounded, One Dead

Police in Saginaw are investigating two shootings that occurred within the city on Sunday, October 3. The first took place in the 1100 block of Lamson St. around 9:05 a.m. A victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Later in the day around 6:10 p.m., police...
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Denver

Longmont Shooting: Ex-Girlfriend Devan Schreiner Arrested In Mail Carrier’s Murder

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a USPS postal worker in Longmont. Police say they arrested the victim’s 26-year-old ex-girlfriend. Devan Schreiner, of Fort Collins, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and is being held at the Boulder County Jail. (credit: CBS) The fatal shooting happened at midday on Wednesday in the Somerset Meadows neighborhood. Police say a person approached the mail carrier, later identified as Jason Schaefer, while he was at a group of neighborhood mailboxes on Heatherhill Street by Renaissance Drive, shot him several times and then ran off. That suspect...
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Chicago

Man Stabbed, Critically Wounded After Confronting Maskless Woman In Convenience Store

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed and critically injured Thursday afternoon, after confronting a woman for not wearing a mask inside a convenience store in the West Town neighborhood. Police said, around 12:45 p.m., a woman walked into a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 500 block of North Halsted Street, with no mask on. A 48-year-old man inside the store told the woman to put a mask on, and the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen, according to police. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. It was not immediately clear if the victim was an employee or a customer at the 7-Eleven. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL

