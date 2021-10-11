Four Wounded, One Killed In Wicker Park Mass Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man has been charged with attempted murder after a mass shooting in Wicker Park that left one dead and four injured on Oct. 10. Police said Teanius Sykes, 35, was charged after he was identified as one of the offenders who fired shots in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on Oct. 10. Sykes is facing felony charges including aggravated battery, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Sykes is expected in bond court on Wednesday. Shots were fired near dozens of shops and restaurants — at about 3:40 a.m. from a dark-colored vehicle, authorities said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. A 30-year-old man was shot in his left leg, a 22-year-old woman was shot in her right leg and a 25-year-old woman was shot in the back — all three victims were taken to Stroger and listed in stable condition. A 25-year-old woman was wounded in her left leg and was taken to Swedish Hospital in stable condition, police said.

