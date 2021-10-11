7-Year-Old Boy Starved to Death While Locked In Bedroom, Father's Girlfriend Charged With Murder

A 7-year-old boy from New York State was locked in a bedroom and starved to death by his father's girlfriend while the boy was under her care, authorities said. The boy's primary caregiver, 39-year-old Leticia Bravo, was charged with second-degree murder and both first and second-degree manslaughter after an autopsy determined that the victim's death was caused by extreme malnutrition, Orange County District Office said in a news release Friday.