From the newsroom: GFL takes over garbage service in Hartford (WI) on Nov. 1
City of Hartford (WI) residents will be served by a new solid waste and recycling service provider on Nov. 1. GFL Environmental Services, Horicon, WI (formerly Advanced Disposal) will be the new solid waste and recycling service provider beginning next month. According to information from Hartford Public Works Director Daryl Kranz, GFL will be providing recycling services to all one to four unit family dwellings.discoverhometown.com
