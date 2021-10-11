CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

Gemantown (WI) Police tests automated license plate readers

By Thomas J. McKillen
discoverhometown.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Germantown Police Department has completed a successful 45-day pilot program of Flock Safety automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras, which capture objective evidence and use machine learning to deliver unbiased investigative leads to law enforcement. Flock Safety’s technology is utilized in over 1,400 cities across the country to help communities and law enforcement reduce crime by up to +70%.

