Washington doesn't just lack a dominant defense. It lacks an identity.
LANDOVER, Md. - The play to watch on continuous loop is the crowbar to the knees at the end of the first half, an abomination that is both completely fluky and absolutely typical. It was a flipped-on-the-roof car wreck from which the eyes can't look away. The New Orleans Saints had eight seconds, 49 yards and the ball. The Washington Football Team had six defenders around a Saints receiver. The ball was high in the air. None of them jumped.www.mrt.com
