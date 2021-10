The City of Laurel will close all vehicular traffic and parking on the 500 Block of Central Avenue to allow Suez to complete its installation of the water line. The area will close on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 5 a.m. and will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 3:30 p.m. The area will still be open to foot traffic and pedestrians will still be able to shop and tour the area. Pedestrian cross-overs will remain in place throughout this time.

LAUREL, MS ・ 8 DAYS AGO