Plenty of cops greet perplexed tourists on holiday weekend

One truth about hometown politics is self-evident. An election year expands the number of cops on the beat, no matter how peaceful the day. Six city police cars and almost as many officers were on the Santa Fe Plaza by 8 a.m. Saturday. Vendors hadn’t yet set up their wares on the portal, and only a few tourists were out for a stroll. Yet officers were positioned as though they expected a crush of humanity for the burning of Zozobra.