Javelina, also known as the collared peccary because of their white collar around the neck, stand 20 to 24 inches at the shoulder and weigh 35 to 60 pounds. Although javelina have very poor eyesight, that doesn't mean it will be easy to walk up on one to get a picture. Javelina are still good at making out movement, not to mention they have fair hearing and a great sense of smell.