Penn State continues to get hit with a wave of injuries, but this one might be among the most important. Sean Clifford went to the medical tent during the second quarter of the No. 4 Nittany Lions' matchup against No. 3 Iowa before later heading to the locker room. It is unclear at this point what the injury might be, though he took a big hit on his previous drive.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO