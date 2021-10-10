CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Another slow start dooms Broncos in loss to Steelers

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Denver Broncos put together a late rally but it wasn't enough in a 27-19 loss to Pittsburgh. Denver fell to 3-2 on the season when it couldn't escape from an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns but his fourth-down heave to the end zone in the final seconds was intercepted. The Broncos have dropped two straight following a 3-0 start. Denver returns home next week to face Las Vegas.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
USA Today

3,897 Broncos fans have some explaining to do

After hosting limited-capacity fans for a handful of games last season, the Denver Broncos fully opened Empower Field at Mile High for their home opener against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2021 season. Last week, 71,985 fans attended the game, with 3,897 no shows (fans that...
NFL
Yardbarker

Teddy Bridgewater Sends Urgent Message to Broncos Teammates After Pittsburgh Loss

Seeing the Denver Broncos suffer back-to-back losses to significantly tougher competition has confirmed what fans feared the most: that 3-0 start was a mirage. It was painful to watch as the Broncos through three quarters on Sunday as the team got out-coached, out-played, and out-fought in all three phases by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Teddy Bridgewater#Las Vegas#Pittsburgh#American Football#Ap#The Denver Broncos
FanSided

Antonio Brown just shaded the hell out of the Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took a shot at the Steelers after beating the Patriots, even if it wasn’t fully intentional. Sometimes, we just say the wrong thing. It’s a classic case of going on autopilot, which Brown seems to do often at press conferences after a long, grinding football game.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos look like complete frauds after loss to Steelers

After the 3-1 Denver Broncos fell to the 1-3 Pittsburgh Steelers, the AFC West team is no longer looking like a playoff contender. The past several seasons have not been kind to Broncos fans: the team started 0-4 in 2019, then 0-3 in 2020. Still, 2021 offered a hopeful glimpse...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Add Quarterback For Sunday Night’s Game

The Seattle Seahawks will head into tomorrow’s Sunday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers without superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. In response to this absence, the Seahawks made a notable quarterback move on Saturday evening. According to Seattle insider Bob Condotta, the team has elevated former Jacksonville Jaguars QB Jake Luton...
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos’ furious fourth-quarter rally falls short against Steelers, 27-19, as Denver fails another litmus test

After a furious fourth-quarter rally came up short in Pittsburgh, the Broncos’ needle on the contender/pretender meter is trending toward the latter. Denver fell 27-19 to the Steelers at Heinz Field, the Broncos’ second straight loss in a prove-it game. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater led the way during the comeback but on fourth down from the 3-yard line with 17 seconds left, his pass toward Courtland Sutton in the end zone was intercepted by Pittsburgh’s James Pierre.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Denver Broncos: 5 major changes that need to happen after Steelers loss

The Denver Broncos have slipped to 3-2 on the 2021 season after a tough road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some big-time changes need to be made. The Denver Broncos are now 3-2 this season after a road loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were previously losers of three straight. It was, unfortunately, much of the same issues and struggles the Denver Broncos have had the past five years no matter who is the head coach, no matter who is the quarterback, and no matter what the personnel is on the field.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Instant analysis: Fast start fizzles for Steelers in 27-17 loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Everything was coming up Steelers in their first trip to Lambeau Field since 2013 … until it wasn’t. An early lead thanks to an opening-drive touchdown — yes, those are legal — turned into an afternoon chasing Aaron Rodgers on an overcast Sunday at the historic home of the Packers.
NFL
FanSided

3 takeaways from another disgraceful Steelers loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their third straight game and fall to a 1-3 record, cementing themselves as the worst team in the AFC North by record. The Steelers lose to the Packers 27-17 in what seemed like a competitive game at the start. The teams played the same but also worse, which I didn’t know was possible. But the Steelers escape with no injuries and 17 points to their name and are 1-3 when the rest of the AFC North is 3-1, here are three takeaways from the game against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Roethlisberger shoulders blame for Steelers’ slow start

Like any veteran leader in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger blames himself and poor decision-making for his team starting the season with a 1-3 record. After coach Mike Tomlin revealed Roethlisberger, 39, sustained a hip injury during Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, it looks like...
NFL
Yardbarker

Fangio: Broncos CB Kyle Fuller 'Had a Bad Day' in Loss to Steelers

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio offered no absolution and pulled no punches for starting cornerback Kyle Fuller's performance amid Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. “He got beat. He had a bad day," Fangio bluntly told reporters after the 27-19 defeat, Denver's second consecutive. Indeed, continuing a season-long trend,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy