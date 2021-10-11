Overhauled Rays staff missing October magic in ALDS

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox. The Rays are sitting the left-handed hitting Meadows against a southpaw, as they did many times throughout the regular season. Randy Arozarena is shifting to left field in place of Meadows and batting leadoff. Manuel Margot is entering the lineup to play right field and hit seventh. Arozarena is followed by Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe in Tampa Bay's lineup. The last time the Rays faced Rodriguez in September, they smacked him around for six earned runs and two home runs in just 3 2/3 innings.

