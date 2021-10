SURPRISE, Ariz. – It was a difficult day at the office Saturday as the Warriors took on the No. 17 ranked OUAZ Spirit. Looking to regroup from a loss in Glendale Thursday afternoon, Jessup struggled from the start Saturday in Surprise as they fell in the finale of their Arizona road trip, 8-0. Head CoachGreg Lazaga spoke after the match, and stated, "We came out not ready to play today. Too many unforced errors that had us defending our own goal. Ottawa is too good for that type of opening."

SURPRISE, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO