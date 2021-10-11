CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Police: Human Remains Found In California Area Where Missing New Jersey Native Lauren Cho Last Seen

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ebkpn_0cNKCIwc00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an update in the search for missing New Jersey native Lauren Cho.

The 30-year-old disappeared in June during a cross-country trip to California with her boyfriend .

Police searching for her said Sunday they have found human remains in a remote area where Cho was last seen.

READ MORE : New York City Couple Recounts Pleasant Interaction With Missing Flemington, N.J. Woman Lauren Cho In California

The coroner’s office is working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

Officials said the process could take several weeks.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Jose Ramos, 56, Killed In Cypress Hills Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver Saturday after a cyclist was killed in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday. Jose Ramos, 56, was hit by a white or light colored sedan at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Essex Street, according to police. The driver did not stop and kept going west on Atlantic Avenue, police said. Ramos was pronounced dead at the hospital.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

16-Year-Old Fatally Shot On Lower East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager is dead after a double shooting on the Lower East Side. Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the face around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Delancey and Suffolk streets. Another male walked into Beth Israel Hospital with a gunshot wound. He’s expected to survive. Police have not made any arrests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Video Shows Woman With Red Gas Can Inside Store Before Fire At Brooklyn Yeshiva

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of the woman they say poured gasoline and started a fire outside a Brooklyn yeshiva. The video shows a woman carrying a red gas cannister inside a store before the fire. A video released earlier showed a woman with a red gas can drench the perimeter of the Yeshiva of Flatbush around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. New video of the female sought in connection to the fire in front of the Yeshiva. Please DM @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS if you have any information. @NYPDBklynSouth @NYPD70Pct @NYPD67Pct @NYPD63Pct @NYPDSHOMRIMSOCI @ADL_NYNJ @JCRCNY https://t.co/B31L3rKmc6 pic.twitter.com/hPNHy6ealc — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) October 16, 2021 A security guard quickly doused the fire with water before it could spread. No one was hurt. The fire is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 Young Girls Grabbed By Stranger Near East Village School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two young girls on their way to school were grabbed by a stranger in the East Village on Thursday morning. Police say around 8:30 a.m., a woman approached two 7-year-olds at Avenue B and East 12th Street, steps from their school. Witness Jacob Jones told CBS2 he saw the suspect with her arms around the kids. He says she let them go once the parents noticed. “That split second that they turned and talked to each other and the kids were behind them, when the lady came and, like, grabbed them,” he said. “She was huddled around trying to, like, force them in a way that the kids didn’t realize what was going on.” The girls were not hurt. Police say they are investigating and they’re still looking for the woman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Police Open Fire After Dog Allegedly Bites Officer On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Staten Island opened fire after they say a dog came at them and bit one of them. It happened around noon Thursday at Broad and Gordon streets in the Stapleton section. Police say they were responding to reports of a man with a gun. The man’s dog allegedly lunged towards officers. When one cop was bit, another fired one shot, which missed the dog. It turns out the man they were questioning did not have a gun and no arrests were made.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

New York Judge Suspends Father’s Visitation Rights With Daughter Unless He Gets COVID Vaccine Or Subjects To Weekly Testing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus vaccine is at the center of a custody battle in Manhattan. A judge suspended a father’s visitation rights with his 3-year-old daughter unless he gets vaccinated or subjects to weekly COVID testing. The father’s attorney says his client, who has had the virus, is complying with the testing part to see his child but says it’s not a long-term solution. He says the judge went too far in this case. “The only person this court was concerned about was the father, whether or not he was vaccinated. The court was not concerned about the dozens of children that this child comes into contact with, with the dozens of school personnel at the preschool,” said Lloyd C. Rosen, the father’s attorney. “This is an incredibly important decision, and it reflects the extraordinary times that we’re living in, and the court’s ruling is designed to protect the health, the safety and wellbeing of the child,” said Evan Schein, the mother’s attorney. The father’s attorney plans to appeal the judge’s decision.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

16-Year-Old Killed In Double Shooting On Lower East Side, Second Victim In Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A double shooting Friday night on the Lower East Side has left a 16-year-old dead. A second victim is in the hospital. Police arrived to the intersection of Delancey and Suffolk streets just after 8:30 p.m., CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. Officers found the teenager unconscious in the street. He was shot in the face and taken to Bellevue Hospital, but he could not be saved, police said. As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, the victim has been identified as Isaiah Levine. BREAKING: The 16 year old boy who was shot and killed in the Lower East Side last night has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Fire Island Beach

KISMET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A small plane made an emergency landing on a Long Island beach Friday. Police say a single-engine Cessna landed in the Kismet section of Fire Island around 3 p.m. Three people were on board. One passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane reported a fuel issue. The incident is under investigation.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Police#Sbcountysheriff#Nj
CBS New York

NYPD: Washington Heights Suspect Stole $9,000 From Victim’s Car Before Opening Fire When Man Tried To Take Gun

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Washington Heights. According to police, it happened Oct. 14 as a 33-year-old man was getting out of a car on Riverside Drive around 10:40 a.m. (credit: NYPD) The suspect allegedly approached the man while waving a firearm, told him to get back in the car and said, “Give me everything you got.” The suspect took $9,000 cash from the car’s center console just before a struggle for the firearm ensued, police said. The suspect fired two shots before fleeing the scene. The victim was shot in the leg, according to police. He was treated at the hospital and has since been released. Police said the man they are looking for is in his 20s, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has a beard. He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask, black shorts and multi-colored sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman Caught On Camera Pouring Gasoline, Setting Fire At Brooklyn Yeshiva In Possible Bias Crime

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman accused of setting a fire outside a Brooklyn yeshiva. It’s being investigated as a possible bias crime, CBS2’s John Dias reported Friday. Video from Avenue J in Midwood shows a woman with a portable, red gasoline canister drench the perimeter of the Yeshiva of Flatbush around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Hate Crime Task Force would like to speak with the below pictured individual. If you know her identity and/or whereabouts, please DM us or @NYPDTips or call them at 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/pil9864qNg — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) October 15, 2021 Police said the woman ran away...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

3 Accused Of Stealing Elderly Woman’s Purse At Upper West Side Movie Theater

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people are accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse at an Upper West Side movie theater. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the AMC Lincoln Square theater at Broadway and West 68th Street. Three people are accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse at an Upper West Side movie theater on Oct. 3, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) Police say the 82-year-old woman was in the theater, watching a movie, when three individuals approached her and grabbed her bag. There was a struggle, but the individuals managed to take the woman’s bag before running off. The victim was not injured. Police say her cell phone and credit cards were in the purse. Photos of two of the three individuals have been released. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
CBS New York

Police: Noose Found Hanging Behind North Amityville Senior Center

NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police are investigating after a noose was found hanging at a North Amityville senior center. According to police, someone hung the noose from a pergola behind North Amityville Senior Center between Oct. 1 and Oct. 4. (credit: Suffolk County Police Dept.) Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app. All calls and messages are kept confidential. Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Fake Fire Chief Scams Business In Rye With Bogus Inspection, Fee; ‘It’s Something That Everyone Should Be Looking Out For’

RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in suburban Rye are attempting to identify an accused phony fire chief. He scammed a local business and may strike again. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports, it happened around closing time Friday, Oct. 8, at Playa Bowls in downtown Rye. A fire chief stopped in for an inspection, armed with a yellow pad. He performed a walk-through, before collecting a $500 cash fee. Problem is, police say this fire chief was a phony – a scammer, not an inspector. “It was an impressive execution, I’ll give him credit for that,”  said Jarrod Jackette, owner of Playa Bowls. Jackette says the guy...
RYE, NY
CBS New York

NYC Delivery Workers Banding Together To Protect Each Other From Becoming Targets Of Violent Crimes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the worst of the pandemic, with New York City on lockdown, an army of 65,000 delivery workers on bikes kept the city fed, often risking their lives, but many of them have become targets of violent criminals. CBS2’s Maurice DuBois spoke to some of these workers about the service they perform and how they’re banding together to stay safe. A dark, isolated stretch along the Willis Avenue Bridge connecting Manhattan and the Bronx is the perfect spot for an attack on food delivery workers. It’s where thieves ambushed one man, beat his face and made off with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk County Officials Urge Residents To Check Out ‘Smart 911’ App To Help Emergency Responders Save Lives

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – You can now give 911 dispatchers a lot more lifesaving information without saying a word. A free app called Smart 911 is being used by police on Long Island and many other municipalities across the nation. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, 911 is getting smarter. Most calls come in from mobile phones, providing dispatchers with little information about you or your location. So Suffolk County is joining a growing number of municipalities offering the free app Smart 911. “You know when the emergency happens, seconds matter,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. You create a profile, deciding how much to share,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Driver Charged With DWI In Hit-And-Run That Killed Pedestrian In North Bay Shore

NORTH BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was arrested Saturday for a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian crossing the street. Suffolk County police charged Darwin Contreras, 30, with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident that killed Dany Ibarra, 38, of Bay Shore. It happened around 12:20 a.m. in front of 1724 Fifth Avenue in North Bay Shore. Police said Contreras, of Central Islip, was driving a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when it struck Ibarra. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Contreras allegedly fled and was located shortly after. Police said Contreras will be held overnight. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Harlem Man Arrested After Allegedly Punching Woman, Striking 5-Year-Old Child

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman and her young child are recovering after they were attacked on a busy Upper East Side street. Moments after the vicious attack, the cries of a small child rang out on East 86th Street near Lexington Avenue. Cell phone video shows a man police have identified as 52-year-old Harlem resident Terrance Saxton being handcuffed and arrested. It also shows the victim holding a bottle of cold water up to her bruised face. It happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday. Police say Saxton walked up to the 35-year-old woman from California and her two young kids. He was mumbling and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

18-Year-Old Charged With Shooting And Killing Mother At Staten Island Home Due In Court

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 18-year-old charged with shooting and killing his mother at their Staten Island home is due in court Friday. Adnan Pelinkovic faces charges including murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Investigators said it started when Pelinkovic got into a dispute with his parents on Oct. 9 at their home in the New Dorp section. According to the Staten Island district attorney’s criminal complaint, he allegedly told a detective “I shot at my dad” and “I did try to kill them,” CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Police said officers found Minire Pelinkovic, 51, with a severe chest injury from being shot. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The teen’s father, identified as Enver Pelinkovic, 54, was found with a cut on his chest, but he refused medical attention, according to police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Ribbon Cutting Marks Official Opening Of NYC’s Newest Pride Health Center In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new medical center is open for the LGBTQ community in the Bronx. It provides a variety of medical services for patients of all ages, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Friday. The Pride Health Center is officially open at Jacobi Medical Center. A rainbow ribbon-cutting marked the important moment for the borough’s LGBTQ community. “It’s a place just like any other place to make someone feel welcome, be seen, to know that, hey, we support them,” said Dr. Dina Romo, medical director. It’s a dedicated safe space where LGBTQ, transgender and gender non-conforming patients can access health care from specially trained...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Deer Rescued After Getting Stuck On Back Between Fences On Long Island

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A deer is recovering after being rescued on Long Island. The deer got stuck between two fences Wednesday in Port Jefferson Station. Police showed up and found the deer on its back. They had to pull the fence apart to get it out. The deer was wobbly at first, but after getting some attention and some rest, the deer recovered and returned to the woods.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy