Police: Human Remains Found In California Area Where Missing New Jersey Native Lauren Cho Last Seen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an update in the search for missing New Jersey native Lauren Cho.

The 30-year-old disappeared in June during a cross-country trip to California with her boyfriend .

Police searching for her said Sunday they have found human remains in a remote area where Cho was last seen.

The coroner’s office is working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

Officials said the process could take several weeks.