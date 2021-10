When Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets, he likely expected to compete for championships alongside Kyrie Irving for the foreseeable future. But their first title bid together fell short when Irving suffered an ankle injury in the second round of the postseason against the Milwaukee Bucks, and now, Irving's status surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine has put his availability for next season in jeopardy. Unvaccinated players on teams based in New York will not be allowed to play in home games this season thanks to a city-wide mandate. Irving has given no indication on whether he plans to get vaccinated.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO