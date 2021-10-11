Alleged Assault Suspect In Rancho Santa Margarita In Custody After Hours Long Standoff

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA (CBSLA) – Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a barricade situation in Rancho Santa Margarita Sunday night.

Authorities said the situation started with a call at 1:45 p.m. regarding an assault with a knife, in which one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect then entered a nearby apartment occupied by a man, woman and a young child, though at the time, officers were unsure if anyone else was in the apartment.

Police said they attempted to make contact with the suspect for several hours, eventually breaking a window and throwing a cellphone inside. They were then able to speak to the people in the apartment.

The suspect is in custody for outstanding warrants and assault with a deadly weapon.

It remains unclear whether the victim of the assault and the suspect knew each other or what lead up to the situation.

Just before 8 p.m., officials tweeted, “The incident has been peacefully resolved and Sheriff’s personnel will be clearing the area shortly. There are no injuries to staff or the public.”