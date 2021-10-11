CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Alleged Assault Suspect In Rancho Santa Margarita In Custody After Hours Long Standoff

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEx6N_0cNKAbaj00

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA (CBSLA) – Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a barricade situation in Rancho Santa Margarita Sunday night.

Authorities said the situation started with a call at 1:45 p.m. regarding an assault with a knife, in which one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect then entered a nearby apartment occupied by a man, woman and a young child, though at the time, officers were unsure if anyone else was in the apartment.

Police said they attempted to make contact with the suspect for several hours, eventually breaking a window and throwing a cellphone inside. They were then able to speak to the people in the apartment.

The suspect is in custody for outstanding warrants and assault with a deadly weapon.

It remains unclear whether the victim of the assault and the suspect knew each other or what lead up to the situation.

Just before 8 p.m., officials tweeted, “The incident has been peacefully resolved and Sheriff’s personnel will be clearing the area shortly. There are no injuries to staff or the public.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

2 Men Arrested In 2019 Murder Of Jeffrey Cheng; Body Found In Trunk Of Car Parked In Stanton

STANTON (CBSLA) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a 2019 murder of an Irvine man whose body was found in the trunk of a car in Stanton. (credit: CBS) Jonathan Ho, 32, of Marina del Rey, and 27-year-old Nicholas Nguyen of Oklahoma city were arrested Thursday in the murder of Jeffrey Cheng. His body had been found in the trunk of a car parked on Leafwood Street on March 8, 2019. Sheriff’s homicide investigators executed warrant in Marina del Rey and in Oklahoma City, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Office, on Thursday and took Ho and Nguyen into custody without incident. Three firearms, about 1,000 fentanyl pills, and 5,000 methamphetamine pills were also seized during the arrests. The fentanyl pills have an estimated street value of about $30,000. Ho was booked on drug-related charges and possessing metal knuckles. Nguyen was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is awaiting extradition to California, authorities said. A motive for the crime and connection between Cheng and the suspects remains under investigation.
STANTON, CA
CBS LA

Suspect Arrested In Death Of Man At Newport Pier

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a man at the Newport Pier, authorities said. Police received a call at approximately 12:03 a.m. regarding an unconscious man in the pier area, the Newport Beach Police Department reported. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and it was later determined that he was involved in an altercation with the suspect, who was subsequently located in the area and arrested, police said. “This is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” the department said. “At this time NBPD detectives and Crime Scene Investigation personnel are conducting an active homicide investigation.” Detectives urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 949-644-3762 or the department’s tip line at 800-550-NBPD. Press Release – Homicide Investigation https://t.co/qxWM3LJ6HS — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) October 16, 2021
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Three Teenagers Critically Wounded At Halloween House Party In Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A suspect remains at large Saturday after a shooting that began as a fight at a Halloween party in Whittier, which spilled onto the streets to a nearby vigil and left three teenagers in critical condition at a hospital, authorities said. The age of the male shooting victims range from 15 to 19 years old, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Pico Rivera station. They were listed in critical, but stable condition at an area trauma center, he said. Deputies were dispatched at 10:56 p.m. Friday to the 10000 block of Obregon Street in...
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Fullerton Police Say They Recovered Loaded Stolen Handgun, Nitrous Oxide

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Police officers responding to a motorist in a vehicle driving recklessly at a parking lot in Fullerton recovered a loaded stolen handgun, two nitrous oxide tanks and open alcohol inside the vehicle, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 2 a.m. Friday to a parking lot in the 1400 block of South Lemon Street, where the motorist at the scene was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and reckless driving, the Fullerton Police Department reported. Nitrous oxide, used in surgery and dentistry, can also be utilized to speed up performance vehicles. FPD responded to a parking lot in the area of 1400 S. Lemon regarding a vehicle driving recklessly. The driver had a loaded stolen handgun, two NOS tanks, and open alcohol in the vehicle. Also arrested for DUI, reckless driving.#NightWatch #NotOnOurWatch #FastAndFuriousToJail pic.twitter.com/ercaIzV3OA — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) October 16, 2021
FULLERTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
City
Santa Margarita, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Two Dead In Lancaster Crash

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – At least two people are dead Saturday after a fatal crash in Lancaster. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 1:50 a.m. at Sierra Highway and Avenue I, said a deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Lancaster Station. No further details were available.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Motorcyclist Killed In Fatal Riverside Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A 26-year-old motorcyclist from Moreno Valley fatally crashed into a tree in East Riverside off Eucalyptus and University avenues on Thursday at 10:40 p.m.  The identity of the man has not been released. Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack said the victim “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway” while he was driving his 2020 Yamaha R7 eastbound on University. The rider hit a tree along the south side of the road and was ejected from the motorcycle. Within a few minutes, paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Riverside Community Hospital. According to Taack, the rider died an hour later.  According to authorities, it is unknown if drugs and alcohol were contributing factors.   (© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit Suspect Who Walked Onto 60 Freeway, Climbed Into Sedan And Ran Into Rosemead Hotel In Custody

ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) — A pursuit suspect who exited his vehicle on the 60 Freeway and climbed into another sedan before getting out and running into a Fairfield Inn & Suits in Rosemead is now in custody, along with a woman he was with during the pursuit. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies began pursuing the suspect on suspicion of a stolen vehicle in Montebello. After a short pursuit, the suspect exited the vehicle and ran onto the 60 freeway before jumping in the passenger’s seat of a black sedan. The sedan eventually pulled over near the Fairfield Inn & Suites located near San Gabriel Boulevard and Montebello Town Center. The suspect then ran on foot into the hotel where he was hiding from deputies. Authorities discovered the suspect hiding in the bushes behind the hotel. Police said he will be considered for carjacking charges for jumping into another car on the 60 Freeway.
ROSEMEAD, CA
CBS LA

Shooting Outside Pomona High School, 12-Year-Old Boy Transported With Non-Life Threatening Injuries

POMONA (CBSLA) – A -12-year-old boy was injured after several shots were fired from a car at an unknown target near Pomona High School Friday. The boy did not suffer wounds from the gunfire, which was reported at about 3:25 p.m., but was instead injured by broken glass or debris, according to the Pomona Police Department. “When officers arrived to the location, they located a juvenile male on the ground,” the department said in a statement. “He was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.” He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The shooting suspect was said to have been in a dark sedan. Police are still searching for the gunman. No other injuries were reported. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Hours#Rancho#Cbsla#Orange County Sheriff#Sheriff#Ocsd
CBS LA

Motorist Arrested After Brief Chase with LAPD

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police arrested a motorist following a brief chase through the Encino Area.  Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department originally flagged the suspect for reckless driving before he led them on a 15-minute pursuit.  The driver stopped and exited the vehicle in the 4800 block of Orion Ave. before entering a residential building a few yards away.  Police arrested the suspect at about 12:35 p.m. The identity of the subject is still unknown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspect Arrested in Hit-And-Run Crash That Left Scooter Rider In Critical Condition

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At around 1:50PM Friday afternoon, authorities arrested 30-year old Karen Camacho in response to Thursday’s hit-and-run. Accompanied by an attorney, Camacho turned herself in at LAPD Central Station. The pedestrian injured in the hit-and-run remains hospitalized and in critical condition. Police asked for help Friday to track down a woman who hit a scooter rider in the Central Alameda area and took off without trying to help him. A 55-year-old man was riding a scooter Thursday at about 10:38 a.m. on northbound Hooper, just before 48th Place, when police say Honda Civic made an unsafe left turn onto eastbound...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

DUI Suspect Captured In Long Beach After Dangerous Pursuit, Foot Chase

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A DUI suspect was taken into custody late Wednesday night after a high-speed and dangerous pursuit that traversed several freeways, followed by a brief foot chase in a Long Beach neighborhood. Oct. 13, 2021. (CBSLA) Sky2 was overhead as the suspect was chased down on foot by several California Highway Patrol officers and taken to the ground at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of Elm Avenue and East 11th Street in Long Beach. Sometime before 10:50 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing a drunken driving suspect in an Audi sedan. CHP joined the pursuit, which reached speeds of up to 130 miles per hour, made its way onto the northbound 710 Freeway, then made its way onto surface streets in the city of Commerce before going onto the southbound 5 Freeway, the westbound 91 Freeway and the southbound 605 Freeway. The suspect finally made his way onto surface streets in Long Beach, where he jumped out of the car and tried to make a run for it. The suspect’s name was not immediately released. There were no reported injuries or collisions during the pursuit.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LAPD Officer Shot, Wounded In ‘Unprovoked Attack’ In South LA; Juvenile Suspect Detained

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In what authorities are calling an unprovoked attack, a Los Angeles police officer is expected to survive after being shot while driving in South L.A. early Thursday morning. A teen suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Oct. 14, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. as the off-duty LAPD officer was driving to work in civilian clothes and in an unmarked truck, police said. He was driving southbound on Central Avenue, at the intersection with 28th Street, near the LAPD’s Newton Community Police Station, when at least one shot was fired. “As...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Vigil Held For Melguin Santos, Driver Pulled From Truck, Beaten To Death Following Altercation At Hawthorne Bar

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A vigil was held Tuesday night for a driver who was killed in Hawthorne. The incident unfolded overnight Saturday outside of Rock It Sports Lounge and Grill on Hawthorne Boulevard north of Rosecrans Avenue. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the man, now identified as Melguin Lopez Santos, 40, of Los Angeles, was asked to leave the bar earlier because of an altercation inside. That’s when Santos reportedly returned in his vehicle. Investigators say they received numerous calls Santos allegedly attempting to run over the crowd in a pick-up truck. “I wish he was still here to spend time...
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

Murder Suspect Chased Down By K9 After Being Forced Out Of Rosemead Motel Room With Tear Gas

ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) — A standoff at a Rosemead motel ended dramatically Tuesday night after police shot tear gas into a murder suspect’s room to force him out. (credit: CBS) Authorities say its Special Enforcement Bureau were sent at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to a motel in the 1000 block of San Gabriel Boulevard to help Whittier police with a murder suspect holed up in one of the rooms. The motel and surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution. Deputies and police spent hours trying to talk the man out of the room before a tactical team moved in and fired tear gas inside the room. Sky 9 was overhead to see the man stumble out, waving a white towel, appearing to surrender. But a few moments later, he tried to make a run for it. He made it to a wall on the motel’s property before a K9 unit chased him down. He was taken into custody at 8:45 p.m. without further incident. The suspect’s name was not released, and police did not release further details about the murder he was wanted for.
ROSEMEAD, CA
CBS LA

Hit-And-Run Driver Wanted In Crash That Left Glendale Father Krikor Kassabian With Devastating Injuries

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Help is needed Thursday to track down the driver in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a Glendale father. (credit: CBS) Krikor Kassabian, 44, was struck by a car just after midnight on Oct. 1 in the area of Chevy Chase Drive and Glenoaks Boulevard, right outside his home. The car that hit him did not stop, and the driver did not try to help him. Kassabian was right outside his home when he was struck, and his wife heard the collision and ran out to help him, his sister Lisa Kassabian said. Her brother, who remains hospitalized in the...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Suspect Arrested After Standoff On 105 Freeway In Watts

WATTS (CBSLA) – A suspect possibly linked to a murder case was taken into custody following a pursuit and standoff that shut down a portion of the 105 Freeway in Watts Wednesday morning. The incident began when Los Angeles police spotted a white SUV at Alameda Street and Washington Boulevard, on the edge of the downtown L.A. Fashion District, that was wanted in a murder investigation. When officers attempted to stop the SUV a chase ensued, which wound its way down into Watts and turned into a standoff on the westbound side of the 105 Freeway near the Wilmington Avenue exit. After a brief standoff, the suspect surrendered was taken into custody a little before 10:30 a.m. The name of the suspect was not confirmed. The details of the murder case and whether the man arrested was a murder suspect were also not immediately known. The westbound 105 Freeway was fully shut down during the standoff, but has since been reopened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Lancaster Woman Shariniesha Johnson Last Seen In May

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities asked for help Friday to find a Lancaster woman who was last seen in May. (credit: LASD) Shariniesha Quantae Johnson, 22, also goes by Sharon. She was last seen on May 29 in the 44850 block of Sierra Highway in Lancaster. Her family is very concerned about her and is asking for help to find her, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Johnson is described as a 5-foot-tall Black woman, 115 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. A missing person bulletin says she lives a transient lifestyle and includes a photo of her taken in 2019. Anyone with information about Johnson or her whereabouts can call Detective M. Pereida in the sheriff’s Missing Persons detail at (323) 890-5500.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

LAPD Searching For 77-Year-Old Miriam Sanchez Missing From Lincoln Heights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 77-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and went missing in Lincoln Heights. Miriam Sanchez was last seen on October 10 at 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Humbolt Street in the Lincoln Heights area. She is described as a Hispanic female with blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 125 pounds. Sanchez was wearing a blue flower shirt, blue pants, a brown booth and a pink sandal. Her family is concerned for her well-being. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact LAPD Missing Persons at 213-486-0260. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police Take Man Into Custody In Connection To Commercial Yard Fire In Wilmington

WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – A man was taken into custody in connection with a fire that broke out at a shipping container yard in Wilmington today. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded at about 3:10 p.m. to the grass and rubbish fire that was burning near multiple containers in the yard at 1420 Alameda St., near Pacific Coast Highway, according to the department’s Nicholas Prange. (credit: CBS) Reports of loud explosions heard near the scene of the fire prompted the LAFD to dispatch a hazmat team to the yard along with 88 firefighters, who kept the fire contained to the yard and doused the blaze by about 4:10 p.m. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged in the fire, Prange said. LAFD hazmat teams determined the loud sounds reported were tires exploding rather than a more dangerous or toxic substance. The Los Angeles police department confirmed that a man was arrested in connection with the fire, though his name and the charges he was facing, if any, were not immediately released. The cause of the fire was under investigation. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)  
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Car Hits, Kills Bear On 210 Freeway In La Canada Flintridge

LA CANADA (CBSLA) – A car struck and killed a bear that was crossing the 210 Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area early Friday morning. The collision occurred before 3:40 a.m. on the westbound 210 Freeway at Berkshire Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol’s incident information page. The bear died at the scene, CHP officers told CBSLA. The driver was not hurt. The circumstances of the collision were unclear. Los Angeles County Animal Control was called to the scene. A bear was spotted wandering through a Pasadena neighborhood on Monday. Bear sightings are a common occurrence in the San Gabriel Foothills, which includes parts of Pasadena, Altadena, Sierra Madre, Arcadia and Duarte. The bears often wander south from the Angeles National Forest looking for food.
LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
78K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy