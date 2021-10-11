CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Local hospital urges lawnmower safety after three young kids injured

KWCH.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lawnmower accidents forever change three young children’s lives. All of the injuries happened in the last two weeks and resulted in limb loss. What has doctors at Wesley Children’s Hospital sharing this with the public is that they have all happened recently in two weeks. They usually see two or three patients during an entire year with these kinds of severe, life-threatening injuries from lawnmower accidents. What’s not normal is the rush of injuries in just a few weeks.

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Home, KS
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about Dave Chappelle's special

New York (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about Dave Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The unidentified...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Mowers#Lawnmowers#Grandparent#Pets#Swimming#Accident#Wesley Children
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy