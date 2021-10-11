Local hospital urges lawnmower safety after three young kids injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lawnmower accidents forever change three young children’s lives. All of the injuries happened in the last two weeks and resulted in limb loss. What has doctors at Wesley Children’s Hospital sharing this with the public is that they have all happened recently in two weeks. They usually see two or three patients during an entire year with these kinds of severe, life-threatening injuries from lawnmower accidents. What’s not normal is the rush of injuries in just a few weeks.