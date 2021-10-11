CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns left searching for answers after squandering lead

 5 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have twice built double-digit leads on the road against quality teams this season. And twice they squandered those leads and lost. Sunday was the latest disappointment for the Browns as they were up 14 points early in the third quarter, yet lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 47-42. Behind the Browns' electric running game and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's fantastic play, the game turned into a wild shootout and that didn’t bode well for the injury-plagued Browns. The Chargers scored 26 fourth-quarter points and converted three fourth-down plays had another fourth down play aided by a penalty.

The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns D answers the bell with another dominant effort to down Vikings

All signs pointed to an offensive shootout after Sunday's opening drive. No one told the Browns defense. For a second straight week, Cleveland's defense dialed up another magnificent effort and put the clamps on Minnesota's potent, balanced offense. It was similarly tough for the Browns to score, but they did just enough in the second quarter to grab the lead and never let go in a 14-7 victory.
sunny95.com

Browns share AFC Central lead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense produced another dominant performance. This one gave coach Kevin Stefanski a victory over his old team. The Browns beat the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 to improve to 3-1 on the season and create a three-way tie for the lead in the AFC Central with the Bengals and Baltimore.
FanSided

3 big questions Cleveland Browns need to answer against Chargers

The Cleveland Browns are traveling to the sunny skies of California to face the Chargers Sunday. Here are three questions they need to answer in the game. The Cleveland Browns are 3-1 on the season, the second year in a row they’ve been there, behind their coach Kevin Stefanski leadership, who by all accounts has provided that needed stability that now has his team reaching for lofty goals and a Super Bowl. However some Browns fans have been so out of the loop, they’ve spent the last week complaining and concerned about their franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Sandusky Register

Browns' Mayfield playing with torn labrum in left shoulder

BEREA, Ohio — For now, Baker Mayfield's going to play through the pain — and maybe some painful-looking passes. Cleveland's quarterback has a partially torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder that does not require surgery at this time, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The Spun

Look: Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Reacts To Crushing Loss

Steve Sarkisian got his first chance to coach in a Red River Rivalry game this weekend, as his No. 21 Texas Longhorns took on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the result didn’t go as planned for the first year head coach. Despite jumping out to a first half lead...
