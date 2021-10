First, let it be said that the Tampa Bay Rays fear no man or group of men. Having said that, please, Lord, don’t let our opponents be the Seattle Mariners. A week ago, it seemed highly likely that the Wild Card showdown would be between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. Now, however, in the final weekend of regular-season play the Yankees are ahead by one game for the first Wild Card spot.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO