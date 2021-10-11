Lake Forest ‘Then & Now’ Auto Show showcases dozens of vintage cars
An auto show featuring beautiful classic automobiles was a treat for vintage car lovers in the northern suburbs.
The Lake Forest “Then & Now” Auto Show showcased 100 cars revved up and ready for action on Sunday.
You couldn't buy a car at the auto show, but you could learn a little history and look at some really cool cars.
Ferraris, Porches, a couple of Rolls Royces and others were among the selection. There were also corvettes, a classic Packard, and a Woosley Hornet, with the steering wheel on the right side.
Anyone who missed this year’s show can attend next year as the Lake Forest “Then & Now” Auto Show is expected to return.
