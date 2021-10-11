CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miracle in Grimes County: 3-year-old boy released from hospital

By Doug Myers, Jamie Burch
 5 days ago
The 3-year-old Grimes County boy who was missing for four days is headed home.

Christopher Ramirez was released from the hospital on Monday.

Police and firefighters are escorting Ramirez to his home in Plantersville.

The 3-year-old Grimes County boy who was missing for four days could be released from the hospital on Monday.

Sheriff Don Sowell said Christopher Ramirez, who was found Saturday, has been improving and is doing very well.

"He more than likely will be released on Monday … and return home,” Sowell said. “His mother said that she would like to ... thank everyone for their support and kindness and see Christopher.”

Christopher told Sowell that he likes police and firefighters. So Sowell said his office is planning to “put together an escort for Christopher to his home.”

“We will provide an update tomorrow for all participants that helped that may want to attend in this escort,” Sowell said.

Christopher was found Saturday near the Crown Ranch subdivision by a man who had just returned home from Bible study.

ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

