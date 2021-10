GLENDALE, Ariz. – Here is how the 49ers (2-3) graded in Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the host Arizona Cardinals (5-0): PASS OFFENSE: D+. Trey Lance’s opening drive ended with an overthrow and interception, and a fourth-down pass got deflected to seal the 49ers’ fate. His receivers didn’t help with multiple drops, by Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Mohamed Sanu. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey played through an early (ankle?) injury and had his roughest outing of the season, including two of the team’s five holding penalties. Samuel caught 3-of-9 targets but he did score their lone touchdown (on a run).

