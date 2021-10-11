X-59 QueSST: The quiet supersonic aeroplane that could revolutionise air travel

The swing-wing bomber made a triumphant touch and go before coming in to land after a local mission. B-1B "Bone" bombers are currently forward deployed to RAF Fairford in England as part of Bomber Task Force-Europe, which sees B-1s, B-52s, and B-2s rotate into the theater fairly regularly for operations with NATO and other allies and to 'deter' Russia. For instance, just a couple of days ago, a pair of the B-1Bs flew from RAF Fairford to Lithuania to train with forward air controllers on the ground there, before making an unprecedented stop at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany to refuel and then heading back to RAF Fairford. Today the big swing-wing bombers headed out on more local missions and upon returning from one of these sorties, a Bone executed a touch and go followed by a touch of afterburner and the execution of an incredible banking climb—almost a wing-over—before landing.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO