Greg Cote: Embarrassments keep piling up and Dolphins in free fall with crushing 45-17 loss at Tampa

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom are back to break down the Dolphins’ week five 45-17 loss to Tampa Bay. The boys talk about what went wrong with the Dolphins defense this week and why the defense thus far this season hasn’t looked as good as it did last year. The move of Austin Jackson to left guard and Liam Eichenberg to left tackle and did that improve the Dolphins any, as well as how the Dolphins offense looked a little bit better this week compared to previous weeks. And what is the future of Chris Grier and Brian Flores in Miami if this team continues to struggle and lose games week after week? Plus, we look ahead to the Week 6 contest between the Dolphins and the Jaguars. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO