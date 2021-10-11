Greg Cote: Embarrassments keep piling up and Dolphins in free fall with crushing 45-17 loss at Tampa

By Valerie Wardlaw – The defending Super Bowl champions (4-1) took care of business on Sunday routing the beleaguered Miami Dolphins (1-4) in a 45-17 win. While Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reaffirmed his G.O.A.T. status, the day clearly belonged to wide receiver Antonio Brown, 33. Brown’s explosive play resulted in seven passes for 124 yards with AB finding the endzone twice in the second quarter. Brady described Brown’s performance as “pretty amazing – he’s shown a lot of mental toughness, a lot of resilience. Everyone just wants to see him succeed.” For his part, Brown expressed gratitude on his ability to continue to play the game, “I continue to show and prove my love for the game and today was awesome to put it on display,” Brown said in his post-game interview. AB joined the likes of Julio Jones and Jerry Rice as the only players in league history with 12,000 career receiving yards in fewer than 150 games.
