FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution (20-4-6; 66 pts.) battled Chicago Fire FC (7-16-7; 30 pts.) to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Wilfrid Kaptoum delivered the opening goal of the match on an unassisted tally from the top of the box in the 47th minute. After Chicago’s Álvaro Medrán netted the equalizer for the visitors in the 49th minute, Gustavo Bou converted on Carles Gil’s assist for the in the 76th minute. Chicago closed the scoring in the 88th minute behind Ignacio Aliseda’s goal from Brian Gutierrez’s assist. New England’s lead in the Supporters’ Shield standings...

MLS ・ 3 HOURS AGO