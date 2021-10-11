CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronson, MI

Union City guts out 16-14 over Bronson in Battle for the Shield

By Obituaries
thedailyreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRONSON — The Union City Chargers and the Bronson Vikings have always had a bit of a rivalry on the field of competition, even before the Vikings joined the Big 8 conference. That rivalry only intensified when the Vikings finally joined the Big 8 and it has not abated one bit since. To increase the rivalry a little, the schools got together several years ago to create their own traveling trophy, meaning each time Union City and Bronson face off on the gridiron they play in the now annual Battle for the Shield.

www.thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Bronson, MI
Sports
City
Bronson, MI
City
Union City, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Union City, MI
Sports
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about Dave Chappelle's special

New York (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about Dave Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The unidentified...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Football#American Football#The Union City Chargers#The Bronson Vikings
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy