Union City guts out 16-14 over Bronson in Battle for the Shield

BRONSON — The Union City Chargers and the Bronson Vikings have always had a bit of a rivalry on the field of competition, even before the Vikings joined the Big 8 conference. That rivalry only intensified when the Vikings finally joined the Big 8 and it has not abated one bit since. To increase the rivalry a little, the schools got together several years ago to create their own traveling trophy, meaning each time Union City and Bronson face off on the gridiron they play in the now annual Battle for the Shield.