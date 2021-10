The first thing I do every morning is scroll through meme accounts. In one image, an angry bald guy screams at his serene, blond counterpart. In another, a raccoon sits on a ledge trying his best to live, laugh, love. In another, a metallic and expressionless face confidently wears a suit next to the words “stonks.” I check my notifications to see what I have to do for the day. In the group chat, a friend is calling their Russian professor a “based chad.” Another friend is remarking on the cuffing season and calling themselves down horrendous. As a friend confirms our lunch plans, I reply: “poggers.”

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO