Perry's Report Card: Backup O-line shines bright in front of Mac Jones

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat wasn’t the case this past week at Gillette Stadium. The offensive line heard the criticism. The quarterback heard the criticism of the offensive line. David Andrews admitted Sunday it was deserved. Mac Jones sounded a little more irked by the fact there was buzz about the offensive line’s play out there at all.

It’s only been four weeks of NFL action, but some statistical trends are starting to take hold across the league. As such, WEEI.com will check in each week through the remainder of the season to see how the Patriots (1-3) are doing statistically in a variety of areas, both on a team level and as individuals.
The sky is the limit for New England Patriots young quarterback Mac Jones and there is nothing he can’t achieve if healthy and the Patriots provide him with top talent around him. The game against the Bucs demonstrated that crystal clear as he dazzled the best team in the league...
Statistical trends are forming for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones four games into his rookie season, and all of them are obvious based on the eye test. The tape and film are in lockstep; the Pats should run a quick-hitting short and intermediate attack with Mac Jones in an up-tempo shotgun system.
At first glance, someone may see Mac Jones’ stat line from Sunday night and think, “Hey, this is pretty good.” The New England Patriots’ rookie quarterback, working opposite Tom Brady in his return to Foxborough with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, completed 31 of 40 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception against the defending Super Bowl winners. Those figures were more prolific than Brady’s 22-of-43 for 269 yards, no touchdowns, and no picks. Another reason one might think Jones thrived is that Cris Collinsworth, the booth analyst on NBC, was deeply infatuated with Jones all night. He gushed about him throwing a short completion over the middle to a running back out of the backfield. He raved about Jones’ processing of the defensive coverage before throwing an inaccurate, short incompletion: “From rookie quarterbacks, you don’t see that a whole lot.” He mentioned Jones’ 4.0 college GPA more times than I will count in the course of the evening, which ended with Brady winning his homecoming in dramatic fashion, 19–17.
FOXBORO — If Mac Jones thought the first three weeks as the Patriots starter were tough, just wait until tonight. He’s the quarterback opposing Tom Brady during the GOAT’s return in what’s expected to be one of the most-watched prime-time games ever. With the season off to a bumpy 1-2...
FOXBORO -- Tom Brady looked relieved. He'd just spent about 20 minutes with his coach of 20 years. He carried a record-setting football in a duffel bag alongside him. After a harder-than-many-anticipated win over the Patriots, Brady entered into a converted weight room underneath the Gillette Stadium stands -- water dripping down from the ceiling about 30 feet to Brady's right -- for a press conference with about 100 folks packed tightly together.
Tom Brady may have emerged victorious in his highly anticipated return to Foxboro as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he was not the best quarterback on the field on Sunday. That honor belonged to his replacement and heir apparent Mac Jones who stood tall in the face...
FOXBORO – The baton wasn’t exactly passed from Tom Brady. But Mac Jones’ showing against the Buccaneers during Sunday night’s loss sure left many a little more upbeat about the team’s future. Jones wasn’t the least bit flustered by the moment, opposing Brady in the latter’s homecoming game and return...
In the ranking of cast and characters as Tom Brady makes his return to Foxborough, Jones might struggle to be considered a supporting actor. However, the timing of the showdown provides an opportunity to ask: Does he have what it takes to be the long-term successor in New England?. There...
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has taken more hits through four starts as a rookie than he did his entire final season at the University of Alabama, but the first-round pick is not blaming his offensive line or coach Bill Belichick for the team's disappointing start this fall. Jones has reportedly been hit 32 times during New England's three losses this season and only twice in the Patriots' lone win against the New York Jets.
Mac Jones capped off his fourth NFL start with his best performance, throwing for 275 yards while completing 77.5 percent of his passes with two touchdowns. The rookie continues to make strides as he and the Patriots offense try to find a consistent identity, with the hope that offensive progress will start to show up in the win column.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn't hinted at the possibility of retiring any time soon. At the age of 69, he still has ample time to surpass legendary coaches George Halas and Don Shula on the all-time wins list. But Belichick's final act is already underway, and according...
Mac Jones went a perfect 13-0 last season in leading Alabama to the national title. The No. 15 overall pick in the draft is also a self-described perfectionist. So it goes without saying that New England’s rookie starting quarterback is not really used to losing or even accepting of it.
FOXBORO -- The Patriots' defense is for real. Through three weeks of the season, it ranked as one of the best in football in a number of statistical categories. Traditional statistics. Advanced statistics. They all agreed that Bill Belichick's group was very good. But it was hard to separate those...
FOXBORO -- Mac Jones was decleated. Bucs linebacker Devin White sprinted through the middle of the Patriots offensive line, untouched, and laid his right shoulder into Jones' right armpit as Jones uncorked a pass down the field. White hit his target in such a way that the rookie quarterback was briefly sent airborne and twisted to the turf.
