Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss in Game 1 of the ALDS at Tampa Bay on Thursday after giving up two runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout over 1.2 innings. Rodriguez surrendered two runs in the opening frame and walked the leadoff man in the second, and he was removed after retiring the next two batters to avoid a second trip through the Rays' lineup. The left-hander threw only 24 of 41 pitches in the strike zone, though he still generated five swinging strikes in the short outing. Rodriguez lines up to pitch Game 5 on Wednesday should the series reach that point, though manager Alex Cora could also opt to go in a different direction after the five-out showing.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO