Panik was placed on waivers by the Islanders on Saturday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports. Panik landing on the waiver wire certainly comes as a surprise considering the team acquired him from Detroit in exchange for Nick Leddy over the summer. IN 48 games for the Red Wings and Capitals last year, the 30-year-old Panik notched four goals, nine helpers and 59 shots. The Slovak has certainly bounced around the league, having played for six different clubs over his nine-year NHL career and could wind up with a seventh if somebody is willing to snatch him off waiver. If not, Panik figures to be assigned to AHL Bridgeport for the start of the season.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO