Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bryan County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Coal County in southeastern Oklahoma Atoka County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1029 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Stringtown to 5 miles east of Ravenna, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atoka, Bokchito, Stringtown, Bennington, Tushka, Lane, Wardville, Daisy, Albany, Atoka Reservoir, Wade, Chockie, Bentley, McGee Creek Lake, Redden and Darwin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH