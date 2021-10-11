CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnet, Travis, Williamson by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Burnet; Travis; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Williamson, northwestern Travis and Burnet Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1029 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Watson to Longhorn Cavern State Park. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Bertram, Serenada, Buchanan Dam, Leander, Granite Shoals, Liberty Hill, Jarrell, Florence, Highland Haven, Inks Lake State Park, Watson, Lake Victor, Joppa, Andice, Shady Grove and Oatmeal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
