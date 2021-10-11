Freeze Watch issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Coast; Willapa Hills FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Freezing temperatures near 30 degrees possible, particularly areas away from urban centers. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.