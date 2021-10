For Judy Bolden, it is $52,985.02. For Frank Summerville, it is $34,018. For Sergio Thornton, it is $20,000, and for Raquel Wright, $54,137. That is what they will have to pay to vote in Florida. They are among the hundreds of thousands of people who are ineligible to vote in the state because of lingering court fines and fees associated with their previous felony convictions. “That’s not right,,” Ms. Bolden, who served an 18-month prison sentence two decades ago, said when she was told of the staggering sum. “It’s like I’m not a citizen. That’s what they’re saying.”

