Glen Arbor, MI

Sale of Johnnie Salami’s Riverfront Pizza ends an era in Glen Arbor

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time Glen Arbor was a sleepier little town. In the 1980s there were two little grocery stores, Warnes’s Grocery (now Bear Paw Pizza) and Steffen’s IGA (a smaller version of Anderson’s Market). The Western Avenue Grill was just a small building with a little kitchen named the Soda Shop. There was no big sun deck surrounded by shops called Boone Docks, just a house on the corner with a little restaurant downstairs called Julie’s. Art’s Tavern only served pickled pig’s feet and pickled eggs out of glass jars, there was no bend to the bar, and there was a wood stove in the corner by the phone. Rich Quick’s gas station was next to Art’s. There was no Cherry Republic yet (but Bob Sutherland was already selling t-shirts out of the back of his car). Lake Street Studios was a dilapidated auto repair shop with an oil pit underneath.

