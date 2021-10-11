CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue study: Indiana lagging behind in AI, data tech

By Daniel Suddeath CNHI News Indiana
Tribune-Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lack of awareness and a need for a qualified workforce to utilize the technology are the main reasons why Indiana manufacturers are lagging behind implementation of data-driven approaches and developing artificial intelligence, a study by Purdue University researchers finds. Other experts believe gaps in available labor — exacerbated by...

www.tribstar.com

