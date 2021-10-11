CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Activists to Follow, Confront Kyrsten Sinema During Boston Marathon: 'Stop Running From Us'

By Christina Zhao
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Activists intend to "bird-dog" Sinema while holding signs that read, "Senator Sinema: Stop Running. Start Listening" and "Senator Sinema: Stop Running From Us."

Eric Hofer
5d ago

She should tell them that they are helping her make her decision and that she will completely vote against the bill if they don't leave her alone.

Guy Schrader
4d ago

Isn't stalking supposed to be an unlawful activity? Guess the progressive Nazis figure that utterly no laws can apply to them...

