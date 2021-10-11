Activists to Follow, Confront Kyrsten Sinema During Boston Marathon: 'Stop Running From Us'

When Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to a temporary increase in the debt ceiling, he was skewered from some quarters of the GOP for opening the door to the passage of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. But McConnell, ever the strategic thinker, may yet prove prescient. His calculation that Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema won’t budge on passage of the massive entitlement bill is so far proving correct. As Doug McKelway reports, widespread economic malaise and President Joe Biden’s falling popularity only strengthens Manchin and Sinema’s hand.
