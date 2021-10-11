CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How MOD Pizza's New Cola-Flavored Item Could Impact Employees

By Karen Hart
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MOD Pizza's motto is "purpose-led, people-first" and the quick service pizza restaurant doesn't disappoint. The Seattle-based company must be doing something right because, according to the Nation's Restaurant News, in 2019, it beat out 200 other fast food restaurants to be crowned the "fastest-growing restaurant chain in America." This title is based on U.S. sales, which saw a 44.7% growth. It's a well-deserved accolade because its pizzas and salads are all that. Per MOD Pizza's website, when the founders set out on their journey to create the MOD Pizza experience, they did not want to create just another "pizza place." The founders wanted their customers to feel like they were in charge of their food. So, these pizzas are made-to-order come fresh out of the oven, with more than 30 topping options.

