CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelburn, IN

WVCF gives $25,000 to help Shelburn building

Tribune-Star
 5 days ago

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to the town of Shelburn for improvements and renovation of the town’s community building. The building is essential for hosting local receptions, conferences, meetings, parties and festivals. Additionally, the building accommodates the Shelburn Police Department, Public Library and a center for Senior Citizens. Today, both the Shelburn Town Council and the Shelburn Park Board hold their public meetings in the building.

www.tribstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Shelburn, IN
Government
City
Wabash, IN
City
Shelburn, IN
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Building#Elderly People#Police#Wvcf#Public Library#The Shelburn Town Council#The Shelburn Park Board#The Community Foundation#Shelburn Old Fashion Days
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse victim sues, claims Kenosha police conspired with vigilantes

The lone surviving victim of a deadly August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is suing the city and its leaders, claiming police conspired with vigilantes. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was volunteering as a medic for the Black Lives Matter movement when Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, shot him in the arm during the second night of civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy