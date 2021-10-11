WVCF gives $25,000 to help Shelburn building
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to the town of Shelburn for improvements and renovation of the town’s community building. The building is essential for hosting local receptions, conferences, meetings, parties and festivals. Additionally, the building accommodates the Shelburn Police Department, Public Library and a center for Senior Citizens. Today, both the Shelburn Town Council and the Shelburn Park Board hold their public meetings in the building.www.tribstar.com
Comments / 0