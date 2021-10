New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 31-of-40 passes for 275 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception in a Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones threw multiple touchdowns in a game for the first time and he set personal-highs in completions and completion percentage (77.5). The No. 15 pick also put the Patriots in position to win at the end of the game, but Nick Folk doinked it off the left post. Jones has thrown 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in the last two weeks after posting a 1:0 ratio in the first two. The Patriots will play the Houston Texans in Week 5 in an advantageous matchup for Jones.

