Earning that new car smell takes some elbow grease. Finding out what type of car you need is a good start, but then you might want to figure out which is the most reliable. After that, it’s time to figure out the budget. If that budget happens to be lower than the going rate of a Bugatti Veyron, then don’t worry. Most cars are. However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consider speed as a criteria. It helps get out you of tight situations, and it’s always nice to have passing speed on the highway. Here are a few brand-new sedans that can help with that.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO