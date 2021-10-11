CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott activates state resources as Texas braces for severe weather Sunday night

By Chelsea Moreno
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is preparing resources ahead of expected severe weather to hit the state Sunday night into Monday.

The greatest threat for severe weather remains in the north Texas area into Oklahoma, though the possibility of damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes haven’t been ruled out.

FORECAST: Tornado Watch for parts of Central Texas | When storms will arrive where you live

“While we continue to closely monitor the weather, Texans are encouraged to follow the guidance warnings of local emergency management officials,” said Gov. Greg Abbott in a release.

Other parts of the state might be affected as well.

This is what Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed the TDEM to prepare:

  • Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews and incident management teams
  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Two): Swift water rescue boat squads and Urban Search & Rescue resources in the event of tornadic activity
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Warden boat teams
  • Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol
  • Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages
  • Texas Department of Transportation: Monitor road conditions and remove debris removal from major roads
  • Public Utility Commission: Monitor power outages and coordinate with utility providers

Earsie Horton
5d ago

You praying for God to have mercy on Texas. How often do you pray.You pray for Texas. why not the People's. Because Texas will be here when they is no one else left. . Do you pray a lot of just when there is a storm. The way you pray For Texas. But if you just pray when they is a storm. Your pray still in your house. because . If you don't pray daily. then your pray is not heard.But God knows it is a storm. Because he is in charge of the storm. And why should he take care of Texas.

Reply(16)
9
Justin
5d ago

When the hot, Moist air from the Gulf of Mexico meets the cold dry air from Canada we have thunderstorms.

Reply
5
Don Towery
5d ago

Abbott is quick to ask for federal assistance, while making his own Taliban laws

Reply(2)
23
 

