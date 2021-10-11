Abbott activates state resources as Texas braces for severe weather Sunday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is preparing resources ahead of expected severe weather to hit the state Sunday night into Monday.

The greatest threat for severe weather remains in the north Texas area into Oklahoma, though the possibility of damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes haven’t been ruled out.

“While we continue to closely monitor the weather, Texans are encouraged to follow the guidance warnings of local emergency management officials,” said Gov. Greg Abbott in a release.

Other parts of the state might be affected as well.

This is what Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed the TDEM to prepare:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews and incident management teams

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Two): Swift water rescue boat squads and Urban Search & Rescue resources in the event of tornadic activity

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Warden boat teams

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages

Texas Department of Transportation: Monitor road conditions and remove debris removal from major roads

Public Utility Commission: Monitor power outages and coordinate with utility providers

