Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 23:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 1:32 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/02 AM 4.1 1.7 1.2 0 Minor 11/02 PM 3.2 0.8 1.4 0 None 12/02 AM 4.2 1.8 1.4 0 Minor 12/04 PM 3.5 1.1 1.7 0 None 13/03 AM 4.3 1.9 1.7 0 Minor 13/04 PM 3.2 0.8 1.5 0 None