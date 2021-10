Hurricane season started with fear-inducing fury, but there’s a chance the final six weeks close with a feeble whimper. You never want to tempt Mother Nature, especially after 2021 became the seventh consecutive year to have a named storm before the June 1 start of hurricane season. But meteorologists think the Atlantic will be quiet for the next week, possibly two — and even until the Nov. 30 ...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO