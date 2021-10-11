Woman alive by ‘grace of God’ after massive tree falls on her SUV in NC

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County woman says it is a miracle she is alive after a tree sliced into her SUV when it suddenly fell across a road near Clayton Saturday.

Leigh King of Princeton was heading back home Saturday afternoon after taking her mother to her home following a visit to her grandfather in Raleigh.

Following hours of torrential rainfall, the tree fell just after 2:10 p.m. and blocked N.C. 42 at Cornwallis Road, just south of U.S. 70, which is the Clayton Bypass.

King said it happened so suddenly she was unable to do anything.

“It happened before I could react,” King said in a message to CBS 17. “One second ahead or behind and I most likely would have not been here,” she said on Facebook.

The large tree’s huge branches hit multiple areas of her SUV. One large branch landed across her SUV’s hood — just inches from her windshield.

Clayton Fire Dept. photo

“It was by the grace of God that I was not (injured),” she said. “I am shaken and bruised but alive! It’s a miracle.”

Another large tree branch fell across the back window of the SUV.

“The car is replaceable, but I thank God (that) He spared me,” said King, who was alone in the car.

The tree knocked out power for more than 100 Duke Energy customers. Traffic lights were also out in the area.

“It is only by the grace of God that I am alive,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’m very sore and will be bruised but thankful that’s all,” she added.

The road reopened around 7:15 p.m.

